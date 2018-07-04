Machhapuchchhre Bank partners with SMA International

Kathmandu, 5 July : Machhapuchchhre Bank Limited (MBL)has partnered with Hong Kong-based SMA International for providing customers around the globe with quick, easy and hassle free remittance payment service.

SMA International Ltd, Hong Kong is fully regulated by Hong Kong Customs and Excise Department will provide remittance service using WorkerAppz application. Powered by SMA International, WorkerAppz is web and mobile-app based money transfer and bill payment service, catering to the diversified needs of expatriate populations globally, according to MBL.

Incorporated in 2017 in the United States of America, WorkerAppz is a ‘One Stop Shop’ that combines technology and vision to address the growing financial needs of the International working population helping them to send money home in real time, top up airtime, withdraw cash through ATM’s, pay bills, receive a MasterCard/Visa prepaid card, worldwide shopping all from tap of the screen on any iPhone or Android phone.

Praveen Chandiramani, Founder & CEO, WorkerAppz in his statement has expressed that WorkerAppz is proud to partner with MBL Bank. He believes that this partnership would contribute to WorkerAppz’s vision to be recognized as a global brand that redefines the remittance Payments space delivering products that enrich lives of people across the globe. He is quite hopeful that this association is in line with enabling WorkerAppz to reach overseas Nepalese and their beneficiaries across the globe and aims to aggressively expand to various parts of world to provide the best of service for cross border remittance & bill payments catering to the working international expat population by empowering them with our innovative products and solutions.

After the partnership agreement with SMA, Nepalis working / staying at UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Canada and Sudan can now easily send money to Nepal. SMA International is expected to have its footprint in over 50 countries within the next 24 months.

MBL is providing world class banking service all over Nepal from 83 branches, 2 extension counters and 21 branchless banking units. Bank has 91 ATM network spread all over the country.

People’s News Monitoring Service