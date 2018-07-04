Israeli Embassy celebrates environment month

By Our Reporter

The Embassy of Israel organized a tree plantation and clean-up program to mark the Environment Month (18 June-world desertification combat day, June 7-world oceans day, June 5-world environment day) at Kuleshwor Madhyamik Vidyalaya, Kathmandu on 29 June.

Fruit trees and flower plants were planted around the school premises and the area was cleaned up as the symbolic initiation towards clean and better environment. Further to this, the Embassy also donated stand fans to each of the classes and sports materials. The solar panels that were donated to the school in 2014 were brought back to function.

Ambassador of Israel Benny Omer, Embassy staff and Shalom Club members participated in the program. Students and staff of the school had also joined hands.