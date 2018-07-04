Government bans demonstration at Maitighar Mandala

By Our Reporter

The government has imposed a ban on demonstrations at Maitighar Mandala citing that protest staged at the place caused inconveniences to people and vehicular movements.

The government decision has drawn criticism from Nepali Congress and Bibeksheel Sajha Party while Dr. Govinda KC, who has been staging a hunger strike in Jumla, has included the issue in his demand. Right activists and others have termed the decision as the beginning point towards the journey of totalitarianism of the present government.

While banning demonstrations in Maitighar, the government has allocated seven places in the Valley for organising any protest.

With the new decree coming into effect in the next two weeks, the protestors can demonstrate only at the Open Air Theater, open space at Tinkune, Bhuinkhel Chaur of Bhagwanpau, the playground at Pepsicola, Sano Gaucharan Ground, open space in front of the Social Welfare Council at Lainchaur and Siphal Chaur from April 29.