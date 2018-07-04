Gangamaya Adhikari’s health condition serious

By Our Reporter

Health condition of Ganga Maya Adhikari who has been staging a hunger strike at Bir Hospital for the last five weeks demanding justice for her slain son is deteriorating.

She has been demanding action against the murderer of her son Krishna Prasad Adhikari, who was killed brutally during insurgency period by the Maoists.

Gangamaya’s husband Nanda Prasad Adhikari died in 2014 after an 11-month-long hunger strike demanding justice for their son’s death.

Nepali Congress leaders and right activists recently visited the Bir Hospital and sought information about the health condition of Adhikari.

Nepali Congress leader Arjun Narasingh KC along with human rights activists visited the Bir Hospital to learn about the health condition of Ganga Maya Adhikari on Sunday. Likewise, Dr Shekhar Koirala visited her on Monday.

Right activists have demanded fulfillment of her demand.

The hospital source said her condition was serious.