Dr KC launches fast onto death again

By Our Reporter

Senior orthopedic surgeon Dr. Govinda KC has been staging indefinite hunger strike at the District Police Office in Jumla since Saturday.

He had reached to Jumla to protest alterations in the Medical Education Ordinance with the Replacement Bill registered in the Parliament Secretariat on Friday. He has been demanding endorsement of the endorsement of the Medical Education Replacement Bill by parliament. But instead of endorsing the bill, the government tried to replace it with a new bill favouring the CPN leaders who have invested in medical colleges.

He has also objected to the delays in setting up the infrastructure and human resource for admitting MBBS students to the Karnali Academy of Health Sciences and sluggish progress made by the Geta Medical College, Dhangadhi.

He had a plan to stage his latest hunger strike at Karnali Academy of Health Sciences, but when he was arrested before staging his hunger strike, he started his 15th fast-unto-death at the police office.

Dr. KC, had staged numerous hunger strike for the provisions included in the ordinance, which the present government led by CPN altered by preparing a new bill. Although the government attempt to alter the bill failed at the moment, Dr KC is still giving continuity to his hunger strike.

He has demanded that the government should establish medical colleges in Doti and Udyapur districts. He also demanded that the government withdraw its decision to bar protest at Maitighar Mandala.

Dr KC’s health was said to be deteriorating from Monday. He is experiencing increased pain in his limbs, head and chest. According to Dr Pujan Rokaya, medical director at the Karnali Academy of Health Sciences, Jumla, was quoted by the RSS.

Dr KC has passed out only 200 milliliters urine in the last 24 hours and his condition is vulnerable, it was learnt.