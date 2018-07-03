Susta locals smash Indian dam

Kathmandu, 3 July : Locals from Susta in Nawalparasi district of Nepal have broken a Gandak Canal dam to get rid of the overflown water and prevent their arable land from inundation, reports Online Khabar.

The residents of Gudariya in Susta Rural Municipality broke the dam so that the water would head south towards Uttar Pradesh in India.

Locals have been facing the same problem every year with the dam not being operated well by Indian officials. This year, around 200 bigaha land has been under water resulting in huge loss for the farmers in the area.

According to the Chief District Officer of Nawalparasi Devendra Lamichhane, talks with Indian side have been initiated to settle the problem.In recent rainfalls, some settlements of the area had been inundated and locals had blamed the dam constructed by India for the flooding.

People’s News Monitoring Service