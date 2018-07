Kathmandu, 3 July : Some one thousand five hundred seventy-five Indian pilgrims are reported to have stranded at Simkot and Hilsa of Nepal.

The weather situation remains inclement and there is very little chance of operating evacuation flights, states Indian embassy here in a press release today. “There are about 525 pilgrims stranded in Simikot, 550 in Hilsa and another 500 more in Tibet side,” reads the release.

People’s News Monitoring Service