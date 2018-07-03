New aircraft yet another white elephant

Kathmandu, 24 May: The Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC), national carrier of Nepal has always been in ignominy for the mismanagement of aircrafts, human resources and misappropriation of funds. The purchase of a new ‘A 330-200’series wide-body aircraft and the incidents thereafter has adversely marred the NAC and the aircraft has become a white elephant.

According to Sanghu Vernacular weekly, the aircraft has remained grounded since it landed on 28 June in Kathmnadu incurring a loss to the tune of Rs. 10 million per day. Sans plans and pilots the plane was purchased. NAC bought the plane without fixing the new destination. Interestingly, it has not obtained permission of operation from concerned authorities including the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal.

People’s News Monitoring Service