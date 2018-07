Kathmandu, 3 July : Officially, gambling and playing cards is illegal in Nepal for Nepali citizens though it is open to foreign tourists. However, the country spends millions to buy playing cards every year, Nagarik daily reports in today’s edition.

While purchasing cards Nepal spent Rs 120 million in the first 10 months of current fiscal year. More than Rs 109 million has been paid to China for the import of the same.

People’s News Monitoring Service