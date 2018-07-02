Machhapuchchhre Bank Ltd.
Nepal life insurance co. Ltd
Home / Political News / Current News / Kanak Dixit owned hotel steals electricity

Kanak Dixit owned hotel steals electricity

13 hours ago

Kathmandu, 7 July: Organic Himalaya Hotel in Mathurapati, Namobuddha Municipality 1 is caught on the charge of stealing electricity.

The Kavre Electricity Distribution Team of the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) and the security team had found the Hotel stealing electricity by hooking wire from an electricity distrubution poll.

The joint team has arrested security guard and captured equipments used for stealing electricity.

Ratopati Online news portal reports that the hotel belongs to Kanakmani Dixit, publisher and board member of the Himal Khabar Patrika.

Dixit had owned this hotel in last November from a German national, informed the security guard arrested by the joint inspection team.

People’s News Monitoring Service

Check Also

A pair of rhinos flying to China soon

Kathmandu, 29 June: Out of tow pairs of rhinos that the Nepal government has decided …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018,People's Review, All Rights Reserved