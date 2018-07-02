Kanak Dixit owned hotel steals electricity

Kathmandu, 7 July: Organic Himalaya Hotel in Mathurapati, Namobuddha Municipality 1 is caught on the charge of stealing electricity.

The Kavre Electricity Distribution Team of the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) and the security team had found the Hotel stealing electricity by hooking wire from an electricity distrubution poll.

The joint team has arrested security guard and captured equipments used for stealing electricity.

Ratopati Online news portal reports that the hotel belongs to Kanakmani Dixit, publisher and board member of the Himal Khabar Patrika.

Dixit had owned this hotel in last November from a German national, informed the security guard arrested by the joint inspection team.

People’s News Monitoring Service