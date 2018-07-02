Dr KC nabbed without arrest warrent

Kathmandu, 3 July : Medical education reform activist Dr Govinda KC is in police custody for last three days, but he has not been given any arrest warrant or any other valid document that informs him about the reason behind his arrest, reports Kantipur daily.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Padam Kumar Dahal, however, says he was not arrested, but detained briefly in a bid to prevent any possible clash. Other news reports state that Dr KC said would continue his struggle till all his demands were met. Speaking briefly with journalists in Jumla he said the fight against medical mafia would continue.

Meanwhile, Nepal Samacharpatra daily reports that Dr KC’s health condition has significantly deteriorated as he crossed the third day of the fast-unto-death .

People’s News Monitoring Service