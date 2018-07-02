Machhapuchchhre Bank Ltd.
Nepal life insurance co. Ltd
Home / Political News / Current News / Dr KC nabbed without arrest warrent

Dr KC nabbed without arrest warrent

21 hours ago

Kathmandu, 3 July : Medical education reform activist Dr Govinda KC is in police custody for last three days, but he has not been given any arrest warrant or any other valid document that informs him about the reason behind his arrest, reports Kantipur daily.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Padam Kumar Dahal, however, says he was not arrested, but detained briefly in a bid to prevent any possible clash. Other news reports state that  Dr KC said  would continue his struggle till all his demands were met. Speaking briefly with journalists in Jumla he said the fight against medical mafia would continue.

Meanwhile, Nepal Samacharpatra daily  reports that Dr KC’s  health condition has significantly deteriorated as he crossed the third day of the fast-unto-death .

People’s News Monitoring Service

Check Also

New aircraft yet another white elephant

Kathmandu, 24 May:  The Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC), national carrier of Nepal has always been …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018,People's Review, All Rights Reserved