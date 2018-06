Kathmandu, 29 June: The 42nd general assembly of UNESCO held in Bahrain decided to remove Nepali world heritage sites from its black list.

Seven heritage sites including Hunuman Dhoka were blacklisted by UNSCO and it had warned to remove these sites from the world heritage sites. As reconstruction works are taking place in preserving these world heritage sites, UNSCO has decided to remove them from its threat list, reports Nepal Samacharpatra daily.

People’s News Monitoring Service