Government announces more restricted zone

Kathmandu, 29 July: The government has declared Maitighar Mandala, Ratnapark, New Baneswar, among other public meeting places as restricted zones for mass assembly and demonstration.

Home Minister Rambahadur Thapa, organizing a press conference on Thursday, informed that considering traffic jam in the Valley, the government has allowed to conduct mass meetings and demonstrations in certain places only, according to Annapurna Post daily.

Earlier, the government had allotted open theater, open field in Tinkune, Bhuikhel field, Bhagwanpau in Swayambhu, Pepsikola sports field, Sanogauchar, Social Welfare Council’s field, Sifal Chour and Gaushala were allotted for mass meeting and demonstration.

Nepal Trust’s open field in Bhaktapur, Chyashal sorts field in Lalitpur, open filed near Godawari Bust Park, Bhaisepatu Chyesikot and Malpokhari are allotted demonstration and mass meeting venue.

People’s News Monitoring Service