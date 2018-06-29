Former King to observe his B’day in Nepalgunj

Kathmandu, 29 June: This year former King Gyanendra Shah is celebrating his 72nd birthday in Nepalgunj. 7 July is former King’s birthday and the Royal couple is going to Nepalgunj on 3 May. The couple is staying at the Soaltee Hotel in Nepalgunj.

All the members of the Royal family except from former Queen Mother Ratna are gathering in Nepalgunj to celebrate the King’s birthday. Due to the age factor, Queen Mother is unable to travel Nepalgunj. Former Crown Princesses Himani is flying to Nepalgunj on 6 May. Also, former Crown Prince Paras is scheduled to visit Nepalgunj, reports Nepwl Samacharpatra daily.

The daily further states, a large number of pro-King people are reaching Nepalgunj from Kathmandu and other parts of the country. Pro-king people from Western, Mid-Western and Far-Western regions have prepared to observe the King’s birthday in a grand manner.

Although, how long the former King is staying in Nepalgunj, it has not been confirmed, however, it is expected that he will give audience to the local people and political leaders. Leaders from three splinter RPPs are going to Nepalgunj to take part in the King’s birthday. It is assumed that the King may urge the three RPPs for reunification. RPPs are the political parties carrying the agenda of Hindu Kingdom.

People’s News Monitoring Service