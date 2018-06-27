Will Xi visit Kathmandu soon?

By Our Reporter

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, upon his arrival at the Tribhuvan International Airport after a visit to China on Sunday, informed to the press that a high-level Chinese visit will take place soon.

Oli informed that he has extended an invitation to the Chinese President Xi Jinping on behalf of our President Vidya Bhandari to visit Nepal and also extended a similar invitation to Premier Li Keqiang to visit Nepal.

Oli also informed that President Xi has shown keen interest to visit Nepal.

The Chinese President has already visited other SAARC member states except Bhutan and Nepal. President Xi was scheduled to visit Kathmandu in 2016, but due to the political instability in Nepal, his visit was cancelled.

According to sources in Beijing, President Xi may visit Nepal if there will be a major breakthrough in Nepal-China relations. This is an indication that President Xi’s visit is possible if Nepal will do better homework to make a success his visit here.

As President Xi has given priority to the neighbouring countries, his Nepal visit is possible. However, it depends upon Nepal’s preparation for the visit, say the same sources in Beijing.