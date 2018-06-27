Oli’s secret plan to bring Patanjali and Amul’s investments here

By Our Reporter

During Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s recent visit to Delhi, both Nepal and India signed an agreement on joint cooperation in modernizing Nepal’s agricultural sector. As a follow-up of the agreement, Agriculture Minister Chakrapani Khanal has visited Delhi and inked a subsidiary agreement for cooperation in modernizing the Nepali agriculture sector. What are the points of the agreement that our minister has signed, it has not been disclosed.

According to a high-level source, this cooperation is aimed at ensuring huge investments of Patanjali and Amul, giant Indian dairy producers, in Nepal. So far, foreign investment in the agricultural sector has been discouraged by the Nepal government, however, with a design of replacing small farmers’ investment here, the idea of modernization of the agriculture sector was floated.

Already, our dairy products have been hit from the Indian products. According to the dairy farmers, these days, the Patanjalee brand of ghee is being sold at 800 rupees per kg in the Nepali market. This is 100 rupees cheaper than the local products. More surprising is that even in India, the Patanjalee brand of ghee is being sold at 570 Indian rupees, which is above nine hundred rupees Nepali currency. To capture the Nepali market, Patanjalee has under priced its products here.

If Patanjalee and Amul are allowed to invest in Nepal, the entire farmers involved in dairy production in this country will have to quit this occupation as it is sure that they cannot compete with the huge Indian industrial giants of India.