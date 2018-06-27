NC district presidents urge to end groupism

By Our Reporter

The three-day national assembly of the district chairmen of the Nepali Congress has concluded Friday by issuing 21-point Hetauda declaration, promising reform in the party and accusing the government of moving on the path of totalitarianism.

The district presidents who heavily criticised the party leadership for the party’s defeat in elections, however, were not happy with the outcome of the assembly as it concluded with a routine promise of ending groupism and energizing the party, without taking any concrete measure to reform the party.

Among others, the decided to amend the party’s statute in the upcoming Mahasamiti meeting incorporating various suggestions presented in the assembly, maintain unity in the party and move forward to tackle the challenges. It urged the Central Working Committee of the party to start nation-wide training earliest by announcing the year 2075 as a ‘training year’.

The party also criticised the government and decided to play an effective role and present itself powerfully against the government’s autocratic and anti-people tendency in the House of Representative, National Assembly, Provincial Assemblies and the local levels.

“The party stands to safeguard the established democratic norms and values, democratic republic, federalism, press freedom, independent judiciary, trade union rights and other freedoms provisioned in the Constitution,” read the declaration.

The declaration stated that the government’s move to amend the Constitution was ethical and a political victory of the NC, and stated it would be a new conspiracy against the Madhes if the government delayed amending the Constitution.

The party criticised the government for not providing additional Rs. 100,000 to the earthquake victims and Rs. 5,000 to the senior citizens as social allowance as per the decisions taken by the government led by party chief Sher Bahadur Deuba.

It also accused the government of moving on the path of anti-federalism by weakening the provinces.

Fed up with the criticism from the leaders of the rival faction and district chairs, party chief stayed at a Sauraha-based hotel to overcome the tension after concluding the Hetauda meeting. The party chief’s stay in Chitwan is portrayed as a way to overcome the tension and pressure he faced during the assembly of the district chairs.