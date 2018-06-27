Ministers’ absence disrupts House Meeting

By Our Reporter

The meeting of the House of Representatives has regularly been disrupted as the concerned ministers do not appear in the House during the deliberations.

This week also the meeting on Monday was interrupted for a while due to the absence of Home Minister.

When NC lawmakers asked about Minister Thapa’s absence, Speaker Krishna Bahadur Mahara responded that he was in traffic jam, which was ridiculed not only in the House but also in the news portals.

The meeting which was concentrated on the budget allocation for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation; Home Affairs and Foreign Affairs Ministries was obstructed by the opposition lawmakers, demanding the presence of Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa Badal in the parliament.

Nepali Congress lawmaker Dev Prasad Timilsina drew the attention of Speaker Krishna Bahadur Mahara towards the Minister’s absence.

Speaker Mahara, however, urged the NC lawmakers to let the budget discussion continue, arguing that other two concerned ministers were present in the parliament.

Earlier, budget discussion meeting of the parliament was interrupted by the NC lawmakers for the first time citing the concerned minister’s absence.