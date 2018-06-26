Machhapuchchhre Bank Ltd.
Nepal life insurance co. Ltd
Home / Political News / Current News / Hindu agenda in NC assembly

Hindu agenda in NC assembly

16 hours ago

Kathmandu, 26 June: In the recently concluded Nepali Congress district presidents’ assembly in Hetauda, a large number of participants had lauded for adopting Hindu agenda.

Nepal Samacharpatra daily reports that when Kirna Malla, president, Dadeldhura district committee raised the issue of the agenda of a Hindu nation, Ajaya Dubedi, Parsha, Bharat Swar, Achham, Kirti Khadka, Dang, Khimlal Bhushal, Dang had supported Malla’s proposal.

Influential and senior leaders in the party are of the view that NC should adopt Hindu nation’s agenda to attract the vote.

Late Khum Bahadur Khadka, known as influential NC leader, had campaigned for adopting the agenda of Hindu nation. Above one dozen central committee members including NC leader Shankar Bhandari are lobbying in the party to adopt the agenda of Hindu nation.

People’s News Monitoring Service

Check Also

SEE result not encouraging

athmandu, 24 June: The Office of the Controller of Examinations Saturday published the results of …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018,People's Review, All Rights Reserved