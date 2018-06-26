Hindu agenda in NC assembly

Kathmandu, 26 June: In the recently concluded Nepali Congress district presidents’ assembly in Hetauda, a large number of participants had lauded for adopting Hindu agenda.

Nepal Samacharpatra daily reports that when Kirna Malla, president, Dadeldhura district committee raised the issue of the agenda of a Hindu nation, Ajaya Dubedi, Parsha, Bharat Swar, Achham, Kirti Khadka, Dang, Khimlal Bhushal, Dang had supported Malla’s proposal.

Influential and senior leaders in the party are of the view that NC should adopt Hindu nation’s agenda to attract the vote.

Late Khum Bahadur Khadka, known as influential NC leader, had campaigned for adopting the agenda of Hindu nation. Above one dozen central committee members including NC leader Shankar Bhandari are lobbying in the party to adopt the agenda of Hindu nation.

People’s News Monitoring Service