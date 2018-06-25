High-level visit from China soon

Kathmandu, 25 June: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is confident that soon, high level visit from China will take place.

Upon his arrival from six-day visit to China at Tribhuvan International Airport on Sunday, Oli informed that he has extended invitation to President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang to visit Nepal.

Oli claimed that signing on the memorandum of understanding for cross border railway and connectivity cooperation is the important document of the visit. This will give new dimension to the cross border transportation network, reports Annapurna Post daily.

People’s News Monitoring Service