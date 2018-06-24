SEE result not encouraging

athmandu, 24 June: The Office of the Controller of Examinations Saturday published the results of Secondary Education Examination-2018 in letter grading system.

Out of the 485,586 students who filled forms, 463,689 students appeared for the SEE. Under the regular general category, 14,234 students secured Grade Point Average ranging from 3.65 to 4.00 (A plus); 46,130 students earned GPA between 3.25 and 3.60 (A); 49,037 students’ GPA was in the range of 2.85 to 3.02 (B plus); 70,512 students’ GPA was between 2.45 and 2.80 (B); GPA of 61,870 students was between 2.05 and 2.40 (C plus); 10l,043 students’ GPA was in the range of 1.65 to 2.00 (C); while 35,584 students secured GPA ranging from 1.25 to 1.60 (D plus). The GPA of 58,685 was between 0.85 and 1.20 (D). Last year, 12,284 students out of 445,564, who appeared in the exam under the regular general category, had secured GPA ranging from 3.65 to 4.00, all the daily newspapers have reported.

