Nepal receives clean chit from ICAO on safety standard

Kathmandu: 24 June: The International Civil Aviation Organisation has certified that that Nepal’s aviation has maintained ICAO’s safety standards significantly. In July, 2013, ICAO’s Coordinated Validation Mission had raised safety concerns on Nepal’s aviation.

The SSC Validation Committee meeting held in ICAO Headquarters, Montreal, decided to remove Nepal’s aviation from ICAO blacklist, Sanjiv Gautam, director general, Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal.

An ICAO Validation Mission made comprehensive assessment of CAAN focusing on flight operations and airworthiness, major oversight areas relating to aircraft operations, including legislation and organisation, from July 4 to 11. The mission also visited Nepal Airlines and Himalaya Airlines, two major full-fledged international operators, to verify the safety oversight capability of CAAN in airline industry.

After removal of ICAO blacklist, CAAN is going to formally request the European Commission to review its position on Nepal’s aviation in the next safety committee meeting. The European Commission has banned Nepali airlines from flying into the 27-nation bloc of the European Union, citing ICAO’s SSCs in December 2013. “Nepal needs to wait for at least four more months, as safety experts from EU member states will meet only in November to update air safety list.”

People’s News Monitoring Service