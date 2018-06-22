Li Keqiang Holds Talks with Nepal’s Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli

Kathmandu, 22 June: On June 21 ,2018,Chinese Premier Li Keqiang held talks with Nepal’s Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, according to Chinese Ministry for Foreign Affairs Website.

Li said China and Nepal are good friends and partners linked by mountains and rivers.

Since the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries, China and Nepal have developed friendly cooperative ties on the basis of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, Li said.

China is willing to make joint efforts with Nepal to inject new impetus into bilateral ties and cooperation, he said.

The development of bilateral ties is not only beneficial to both sides, but also to regional peace, stability and prosperity, Li said.

China appreciates Nepal’s firm adherence to the one-China policy, respects Nepal’s independent choice of social system and development path, and supports Nepal in safeguarding its national independence, sovereignty and legitimate rights and interests, he said.

China is willing to work with Nepal to build an interconnectivity network across the Himalayas through the projects in ports, railways, highways, aviation and communications, he said.

Li called on the two sides to make use of their complementary advantages to cooperate more in economy and trade, production capacity, investment and agricultural products.

Li said China supports its companies in investing in Nepal, and hopes the two sides start FTA negotiations as early as possible.

Both China and Nepal advocate safeguarding multilateralism and free trade, Li said, calling on the two sides to use multilateralism to maintain the stability of the international order.

China is willing to communicate and coordinate more with Nepal in the United Nations, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation and other multilateral organizations to safeguard common interests, Li said.

Oli said Nepal and China enjoy long-term close relations, and both countries uphold the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence and respect each other’s core interests and major concerns.

Nepal firmly adheres to the one-China policy and will never allow anti-China activities on Nepalese soil, Oli said.

The Nepalese side admires China’s positive role in international political and economic affairs, and appreciates China’s neighborhood diplomacy of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness and China’s concept of building a community with a shared future for humanity, Oli said.

Nepal is willing to enhance cooperation with China in ports, roads, railways and communications, and increase communication and coordination in regional and international affairs, he said.

Prior to the talks, Li held a welcome ceremony for Oli.

After the talks, they jointly witnessed the signing of documents concerning bilateral cooperation in politics, transport, infrastructure, industrial capacity and technology.