Anilkeshari Shah appointed NABIL Bank CEO

2 hours ago

Kathmandu, 22 June: Anilkeshari Shah has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the NABIL Bank by the Bank’s Board of Directors meeting held on 21 June.

Eight years ago, Shah was serving as the acting CEO of the Bank. Later, he had quit the Bank and joined Megha Bank as the CEO.

Shah is the immediate past president of the Bankers’ Association.

Shah had begun banking career from the Standard Chartered Bank. After completing two terms (8 years) as the CEO of Megha Bank, Shah has returned to NABIL again.

