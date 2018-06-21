Machhapuchchhre Bank Ltd.
Nepal life insurance co. Ltd
Home / Political News / Current News / Media Society president tenders resignation

Media Society president tenders resignation

10 hours ago

Kathmandu, 21 June: Pushkarlal Shrestha, president, Media Society Nepal, has tender resignation from the post effective from 19 June.

Shrestha, issuing a statement on Tuesday, 19 June, has stated that even after political change in the country, media sector has been strongly dominated by political syndicate and the government too has encouraged those media closed to the political parties rather than the institutional media, according to Nepal Samacharpatra daily.

He has given the reason behind tendering his resignation that in such a scenario, a professional and independent journalist cannot work impartially.

People’s News Monitoring Service

Check Also

AAA

Deuba losing grip in NC

By Our Reporter The national assembly of the Nepali Congress district presidents held in Hetauda …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018,People's Review, All Rights Reserved