Media Society president tenders resignation

Kathmandu, 21 June: Pushkarlal Shrestha, president, Media Society Nepal, has tender resignation from the post effective from 19 June.

Shrestha, issuing a statement on Tuesday, 19 June, has stated that even after political change in the country, media sector has been strongly dominated by political syndicate and the government too has encouraged those media closed to the political parties rather than the institutional media, according to Nepal Samacharpatra daily.

He has given the reason behind tendering his resignation that in such a scenario, a professional and independent journalist cannot work impartially.

People’s News Monitoring Service