India yet to give compensation of private land

Kathmandu, 21 June: The Indian government had acquired hundreds of bighas land of local residents in Sunsari of No 1 province and Bhadadha of No 2 province to construct Koshi Barrage.

Even after 73 years of construction of the Barrage, Nepali land owners have not received compensation of their land, according to Ratopati Online portal.

In a RSS report, Arun Kumar Yadav writes, as the Nepal government has failed to make diplomatic efforts, the land owners have not been able to get compensation, according to Goshai Mandal, a resident of Kankalini Municipality in Hanumannagar.

Around four thousand families from Saptari, Sunsari and Udayapur are waiting for compensation. From Bharadaha only, 600 private land was acquired by the Indian government.

According to local residents, India had acquired around 13 thousand bighas of land of the local people in Saptari, sunsari and Udayapur.

