Why India denies international air routes via western Nepal?

By Our Reporter

India has agreed to allow the operating of international flights via Janakpur and Biratnagar besides from the in existence only international air route via Simara. This is an achievement. But Nepal is constructing an international airport in Pokhara and Bhairahawa as well and for operation of these two airports and also for international flights to and from the Western countries, Nepal needs air routes from Nepalgunj and Dhangadi. India has allowed the route via Western Nepal to fly such international flights to Western destinations, but it has not allowed the flights to approach Kathmandu. After operation of the Bhairahawa and Pokhara airports, if India doesn’t allow the Nepalgunj or Dhangadi air routes, then the flights operating to Bhairahawa and Pokhara will have to fly via Simara and make a round before arriving in Kathmandu.

Nepal is a landlocked country and thus air-link is the only means for direct connection with other countries of the world. However, India seems unwilling in allowing more air routes, as she wants to create hurdles in developing direct contacts of the world with Nepal.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister KP Oli is in Beijing now. He flew to Beijing directly from Kathmandu by a Nepal-China joint venture airlines, the Himalayan Airlines. Yes, we have direct air service to different Chinese destinations, but we don’t have a direct flight to the Chinese capital Beijing. Why not both the countries think about direct link between the two capitals by air as early as possible?