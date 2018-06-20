PM Oli’s China visit under Indian shadow?

By Our Reporter

Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli left for Beijing on an official visit to China on Tuesday leading a 111-member jumbo delegation.

However, his visit seemed to be influenced by Indian shadow as he omitted a number of agendas he had floated during the elections. Oli who had advocating for importing 30 per cent fuel from China dropped it, probably due to his improved relations with India in recent months.

However, railways and increasing Chinese investment in Nepal would be his priority. Before flying to Beijing on a special plane owned by Ang Chhiring Sherpa, the Prime Minister also addressed the parliament on Monday.

He told the parliament meeting that his scheduled China visit would centered on cooperation, coordination and joint investment between the two countries, besides the implementation of the past agreements.

Prime Minister Oli also said that during his visit, the two countries would discuss on the promotion of the bilateral interests in the two formats, namely cooperation, coordination and joint investment.

He further said that he would stress on the implementation of the bilateral agreements reached during his previous China visit in March, 2016.

During his China visit in 2016, the agreements on the railways between the two countries and transmission line, among others, were signed.

Stating that he would also discuss other issues like One Belt, One Road initiative floated by China, Oli added that there were high chances to reach an understanding on resuming the Tatopani checkpoint that was obstructed since the 2015 devastating earthquake.

However, Oli’s main agenda would be to convince China to build railway line from Kerung to Kathmandu in Chinese grant, which many experts said was impossible.