Oli receives memorandum before his Beijing sojourn

By Our Reporter

Rastriya Jagaran Parishad has submitted a memorandum letter to Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli drawing his attention on Nepal’s priority agendas before his departure to Beijing.

Sadhya Bahadur Bhandari, coordinator of the Parishad, handed over the memorandum to PM Oli.

It is stated in the memorandum letter, “While you had arrived at several agreements of momentous importance to our country during your earlier visit to China such as trade and transit facilities to the sea, we urge that necessary protocols be signed with that great northern neighbour so that such vitally significant agreements become operational as soon as possible.”

Other points stated in the memorandum are to make clear to the Chinese counterpart about the Indian occupation on Lipu Lekh region of Nepal; construction of Nepal-China cross-border railway down to Lumbini; seeking Chinese support for integrated development of our northern regions that should also include improved connectivity and economic transactions with China’s towns across the border; exploring possibility of accessing the labour market in China.

The memorandum is signed by Sadhya Bahadur Bhandari, Hirannya Lal Shrestha, Bihari Krishna Shrestha, Shital Babu Regmi, Yubraj Pandey, Buddhi Narayan Shrestha, Prof. Dr. Surendra K.C., Prof. Dr. Bhuba Pd. Tripathi, Ananda Ram Poudel, Ratna Sansar Shrestha, Basanta Ban, Hemanta Sedhai, Dr. J.B. Pathak, Surya Regmi, Durga Pd. Jaishi, Shiva Badan Bhandari, Prem Raj Basukala, Durgananda Chaudhari, Tej Kumari Bhandari, Gukul Thapa, Sarita Shrestha, Gokarna Upadhaya, Sumitra Rajbansi, Gokarna Yonjan. Punya Gautam and Deepa Kunwar.