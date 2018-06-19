Machhapuchchhre Bank Ltd.
Neurosurgeon Devkota passes away

12 hours ago

Kathmandu, 19 June: Renowned neurosurgeon Dr Upendra Devkota passed away yesterday afternoon at the age of 64. He is survived by his wife, Dr Madhu Dixit Devkota, and three daughters, Medha, Vasudha and Manjari.

Dr Devkota was suffering from bile duct cancer.

Dr Devkota breathed his last at the Bansbari-based National Institute of Neurological and Allied Sciences, commonly known as Neuro Hospital, at 5:35pm, according to the Hospital.

Dr Devkota’s body was kept on the premises of Neuro Hospital from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm for final tributes today. His last rites will be performed at Pashupati Aryaghat this afternoon, according to a hospital statement.

