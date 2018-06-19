Journalist Sharachchandra Bhandary bereaved of his father

Kathmandu, 19 June: Deputy Chief Reporter of Rastriya Samachar Samiti, Sharachchandra Bhandary has been bereaved of his father on Sunday, 17 June. Bhandary’ father Pundit Laxmi Prasad Bhandary passed away at his residence at Dharan Submetropolis-16. He was ailing from kidney-related complications since a long time. He was 73.

Last rites of Bhandary were performed at Shaptakoshi Ghat, Chataradham, Sunsari, on Monday, 18 June. Pundit Bhandary has translated the Shreemadbhagvat (Hindu religious text) into Nepali language. He is survived by his wife and five sons. (RSS)

Sharachchandra Bhandary is also regular contributor of the People’s Review weekly and People’s News Monitoring Service.

On this sad occasion People’s Review family extends heartfelt condolences to Sharachchandra Bhandary and his family and prays to the Almighty for eternal peace of the departed soul.

People’s News Monitoring Service