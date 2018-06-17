Special committee’s term extended

Kathmandu, 17 June: The term of a special committee formed to investigate into the 33.5-kilogram gold smuggling case has been extended its term for the second time, reports Online Khabar.

The Cabinet decided to extend the term by one month and sent a letter in this regard to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The Ministry had formed a special committee under the leadership of Joint Secretary Ishwor Poudel to investigate into the gold smuggling case on April 2.

Earlier, the committee was also given the responsibility to investigate into Sajan Mukhiya in Birtamode of Jhapa on March 4. However, the committee did not find any connection between Mukhiya’s murder and 33.5 kg gold smuggling case.

The government had asked the committee to complete their preliminary investigation within 45 days. However, 25 days were added to the investigation period after the committee failed to do so.

“Now we will intensify search operation for alleged main investor Mohan Kumar Agrawal and the missing gold,” said an official of the committee.