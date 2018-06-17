Four more air routes

Kathmandu, 17 June:Nepal’s dependence on only one air routes for international flights operating from and to various countries of the world except China and Bhutan has now ended as India has agreed to open four more gateways, according to Kantipur daily.

According to the news report, the new routes will now be opened via Biratnagar and Janakpur. Besides, there will be two more routes for Nepal-India corssborder flights via Mahendranagar-New Delhi and Janakpur-Patna.

People’s News Monitoring Service