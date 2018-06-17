Ex-King’s health sound

Kathmandu, 17 June:Former King Gyanendra Shah has visited the Thapathali-based Norvic International Hospital on Sunday morning.

The former monarch visited the hospital for a regular heart checkup. He had survived a heart attack on September 21, 2014.

Shah has been doing regular health checkup at the hospital since then.

According to the former King’s aide, Phanindra Raj Pathak, Shah visited Norvic just for a normal checkup and not because of any other health problems.

“He went to the hospital for a heart checkup, not because of any other illness,” added Pathak.

People’s News Monitoring Service