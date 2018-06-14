‘Tatopani trading point will open in May’

Kathmandu, 14 June : The Tatopani Customs Point at the Nepal-China border will resume its operation from May next year.

According to Minister for Foreign Affairs, Pradeep Gyawali, the northern neighbour will open the point once Nepal completes constructing the road from its side.The customs clearance of Tatopani will probably be done from Nyalam, situated at the Nepal-China border.

Nepal had initiated to open the border point that was shut after the Gorkha earthquake in 2015. Following that, traders have been using Rasuwagadhi customs point, which is farther from Kathmandu than Tatopani and involves very difficult roadway.

People’s News Monitoring Service