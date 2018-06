Kathmandu, 15 June: The meeting of the Council of Ministers held on Thursday has decided to recall former Chief Secretary Som Lal Subedi from his assignment as Alternative Director of the Asian Development Bank, reports Radhani daily.

Earlier, Subedi was criticised for giving up the country’s top bureaucratic position for the ADB job.Instead, the government decided to send Finance Ministry’s Joint Secretary Ram Sharan Pudasaini to replace him.

People’s News Monitoring Service