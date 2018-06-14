Fin Min criticized by his party MPs

Kathmandu, 15 June : As discussions on the annual budget statement announced by Finance Minister Yubaraj Khatiwada for the next fiscal year are underway in House of Representatives, a significant number of ruling party lawmakers have accused ministers of allocating more budget for projects and programmes of their districts and constituencies thereby depriving other areas of resources.

According to Karobar daily, lawmakers of the ruling Nepal Communist Party expressed their dissatisfaction with Tourism Minister Rabindra Adhikari, his deputy Dhan Bahadur Budha, and Youth and Sports Minister Jagat Bishwakarma. Adhikari, however, was absent in the meeting yesterday as he was travelling overseas.

Meanwhile, Annapurna Post daily has reported that the Nepal Communist Party is holding a meeting of its lawmakers today as they began criticizing their own government over the budget.

People’s News Monitoring Service