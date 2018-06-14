Commissions sans Chief Commissioners !

Machhapuchchhre Bank Ltd.
5 hours ago

Kathmandu, 15 June : The constitution has a provision for 12 constitutional commissions for different assignments. Of them, five are yet to be formed. Among seven existing commissions, four do not have chief commissioners for last few months, reports Nepal Samacharpatra  daily.

The  constitutional bodies awaiting the leadership are Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority, National Women Commission, National Dalit Commission and National Muslim Commission.

People’s News Monitoring Service

