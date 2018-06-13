Wednesday , June 13 2018
Raid at Bajeko Sekuwa

Kathmandu, 13 June : The special investigation committee probing the 33 kg gold scam raided the outlets of Bajeko Sekuwa, a restaurant chain in the capital.
The committee today screened through the outlets in Anamnagar, Sorhakhutte, Samakhushi, Battisputali, Kamalpokhari and Gairidhara. Following the raid, the committee sealed off the outlets.
The proprietor, Chetan Bhandari, has been accused of involvement in the gold smuggling and is reportedly at large since the scam came to light. The raid was carried out following permission from the District Court, Morang, according to the Committee sources.

