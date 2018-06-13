NC district presidents’ assembly likely to pose thereat to Deuba

By Our Reporter

District presidents of Nepali Congress are gathering in Hetauda next week. The gathering, first after the party’s humiliating defeat in the central and provincial parliaments, is likely to be tough for party president Sher Bahadur Deuba, as he is blamed for the party’s defeat in elections. The district presidents will at least exert pressure on him to hold an early general convention of the party against Deuba’s will to extend the tenure of the present central committee by a year.

A gathering of the leaders from the rival factions on Monday in Kathmandu also hinted that the assembly of the party’s district presidents will turn a venue to spit venom against Deuba for his wrong election strategies.

Although general secretary Dr. Shasank Koirala and Dr Shekahr Koirala did not attend the meeting of the Nepal Students Union held on Monday, Ram Chandra Poudel, Prakash Man Singh, Krishna Sitaula, Arjun Nara Singh KC and Gagan Thapa not only attended the meeting but also criticised the party leadership and demanded change in the leadership.

Deuba, who was greeted with hooting even in his home town Dadeldhura this week, is likely to become defensive in the assembly. Although Deuba enjoys majority in the central committee and parliamentary party, he may not enjoy the privilege in the assembly of the district presidents as many of the district chiefs were unhappy with him when he rejected their recommendations and fielded wrong candidates resulting in the humiliating defeat of the party.

It seems the Hetauda assembly is likely to thwart Deuba’s plan to extend the term of the central committee and exert pressure on the leadership to make structura changes in the party organisation from centre to locals and hold early general convention of the party to give it a new lease of life.