Former King’s Birthday to be celebrated

By Our Reporter

To observe the 72nd auspicious birthday of former King Gyanenda, a 3572-member civic birthday celebration committee has been formed under the chair of Yagya Prasad Acharya.

5 July is the birthday of the former King.

The birthday celebration committee is comprised of noted personalities who have made remarkable contribution in the field of religion, social, political, culture and media among others.

Geeta Rana, Bhesh Rajya Laxmi Singh, Indira Malla, Kishori Mahato, Manjuratna Shakya, Jyotshana Rajya Laxmi Thapa and Indra Bahadur Thakuri are the co-chairmen of the birthday celebration committee.

Radheshyam Thapa is the general secretary of the birthday celebration committee.