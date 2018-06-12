MBL CEO Sharma assumes office

Kathmandu, 12 June: Suman Sharma of Machhapuchchhre Bank Limited (MBL) has taken the rein of the bank as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) from yesterday.

Sharma brings with him a 21-year-long experience in Nepal’s banking sector. Sharma had started his banking career from Nepal SBI Bank Ltd. Earlier he served the MBL as Deputy CEO for three years.

A multiple degree holder CEO Sharma has also earned his Master’s degree in Accounting and Finance from the Netherlands.

CEO Sharma is decorated with several awards and medals including Mahindara Vidya Bhusan and Tarapad Chaudary medal.

People’s News Monitoring Service