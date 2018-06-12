Dispute over Ram Dev’s Patanjali

Kathmandu, 12 June: The internal dispute between Ram Dev, the Indian Yog Teacher and his Nepali business partner Upendra Mahto has adversely affected the future course of Patanjali Ayurved Pvt Ltd that was established a few years ago in Prasuni of Bara district.

According to a news report published by Nepal Samacharpatra on Monday, the heated discussion between Ram Dev and Mahto has led to the alteration of brand name ‘Patanjali’ to ‘Nepal Grmo Udyog’. Initially Mahato had registered the brand name Patanjali which he later denied to allow to Ram Dev.

“Ram Dev is under intense pressure whether his products under the new brand name will spread in the market,” states the report.

People’s News Monitoring Service