Ambassador Bhattarai off to China

Kathmandu, 12 June : Ambassador Sundar Nath Bhattarai, officiating Chairman of China Study Centre, left Kathmandu today to attend the 6th China – South & South-east Asian Think Tank Forum (CSSA-TTF), organized by The People’s Government of Yunnan Province of the People’s Republic of China and Yunnan Academy of Social Sciences, being held in Kunming from 13-15 June.

The theme of the 6th CCSA-TTF is ‘building a common destiny with shared future for humanity – Deepen China’s pragmatic cooperation with South & South-east Asian countries in conjunction with speeding up the Belt and Road construction with win-win cooperation for common development’.

The forum is expected to bring together around 75 high-level officials and scholars from various Think Tanks of China and countries of Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and South-east Asian countries, as per the organizers, according to China Study Centre.

People’s News Monitoring Service