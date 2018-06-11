Wednesday , June 13 2018
Menstruating teenager dies

Menstruating teenager dies

1 day ago

Kathmandu, 12 June : Yet in another incident of death in chhaugoth, a special under-facility shed where menstruating girls and women are forced to stay in far-western Nepal, an 18-year-old girl died of snakebite in Turmakhand Rural Municipality-4 of Achham district, according to Kantipur daily of today.

The front page news states that a snake came to the shed from the roof while the girl was sleeping and it bit her finger. She lost the life as other family members knew about the incident late and she could not be given proper treatment on time.

People’s News Monitoring Service

