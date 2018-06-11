Bold decision to shut the shutters of UNDPA

Kathmandu, 11 June: Government of Nepal has decided to shut down the Nepal office of United Nations Department of Political Affairs (UNDPA), reports Nagarik daily.

Earlier, the office was set up as a liaison office at the Office at the United Nations Resident Coordinator after the United Nations Mission to Nepal ceased operations in 2011. Ministry of Foreign Affairs has informed the UN about the decision.

Meanwhile, Annapurna Post daily has claimed that the government accused the UN body of carrying out activities against sovereignty of the nation though its primary objective was to maintain peace and harmony in the post-conflict society.

People’s News Monitoring Service