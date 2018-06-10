China building friendship bridges

Kathmandu, 11 June: Almost all media of today have reported that China has proposed to build two cross border bridges to connect to Nepal. The Chinese government has sent the proposal to the Nepal government and the meeting of the Council of Ministers held yesterday endorsed the offer of constructing the friendship bridges.

The bridges will be built at Tatopani and Rasuwagadhi border points. Existing old bridges will be demolished and trading activities via Tatopani border are expected to resume after the construction of those friendship bridges.

