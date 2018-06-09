Victims grill Prachand

Kathmandu, 10 June: Victims and their family members affected by the decade-long armed conflict on Saturday held a joint meeting with Nepal Communist Party Chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal alias Prachand under whose leadership then Maoist guerillas had launched the war against the state, and asked what his new party would do for them.

The victims complained that the party ‘used’ them for the war, but ignored them after it got hold over the state powers, according to Annapurna daily of today.

People’s News Monitoring Service