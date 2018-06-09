UNDP and JICA funding in Supreme Court

Kathmandu, 10 June: The Supreme Court of Nepal (SC) is reported to have enjoying funding from United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

According to Nayapatrika daily, the SC accepted funding for the speedy passing of verdicts that have piled up since long. It has failed in meeting its own target of deciding the pending cases. Some one hundred thousand cases are pending at the SC and only 30 thousand have been cleared.

People’s News Monitoring Service