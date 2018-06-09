NA endorsing regulation

Kathmandu, 10 June : Two days after the House of Representatives got its regulation, the National Assembly (NA) is likely to approve its regulation today, completing the process to form 16 parliamentary committees in the federal parliament.

Most of the news media of today have highlighted this news. The regulation of the Upper House will be tabled for the voting at today’s meeting which is most likely be endorsed unanimously.

The House of Representative on Friday had approved its regulation, paving the way for the formation of 10 thematic committees in addition to the two that have the common representation from both the Houses of Federal Parliament.

People’s News Monitoring Service